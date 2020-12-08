LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in honor of Christmas; and Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 in honor New Year’s.
According to its website, the agency provides advocacy, information and assistance to older adults living in Union and Snyder counties, along with helping people access the services they need to remain at home or access to nursing home or assisted living placement and related services.
— THE DAILY ITEM