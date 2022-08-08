SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, will be closed for regular business all day Friday.
CAA staff will be participating in all-day in-service training. Those with immediate needs may call and leave a message at 570-374-0181, or email info@union-snydercaa.org; all messages will be returned as soon as possible.
CAA will reopen Aug. 15 at 8:30 a.m. For more information on Union-Snyder CAA, its mission and service areas, visit www.union-snydercaa.org.