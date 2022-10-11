SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), located at 713 Bridge St. in Selinsgrove, will be closed for in-person business an additional day, Wednesday due to building renovation issues.
CAA’s staff will be available via phone and email. Those with immediate needs may call and leave a message at 570-374-0181, or email info@union-snydercaa.org and all messages will be returned as soon as possible.
CAA will reopen Thursday at 8:30 a.m. for normal business. For more information visit www.union-snydercaa.org.