WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak, who the Drug Enforcement Agency listed as the top prescriber of oxycodone in the state, continued to prescribe to patients he had placed on a “do not see” list according to testimony from a federal drug officer Thursday morning.
Agent Lou Callavini testified Kraynak wrote 32 prescriptions a day in a 30-day work month and that after Kraynak’s Mount Carmel office got served a search warrant for patient records, the doctor increased his prescriptions of opioids.
“He was the No. 1 prescriber of Oxy in the state from 2014 through 2016,” the agent testified.
Callavini testified the day he arrived to Kraynak’s office in March 2016, he noticed a patient waiting to be seen, the same patient who was listed on the doctor’s "do not see list."
Kraynak sat at the defense table and listened to the testimony, often taking notes and whispering to his public defenders, Tom Thornton and Gerald Lord.
Callavini said when agents entered Kraynak’s office it was in “disarray.”
“There were files everywhere and not kept in any order,” the agent said. “It took a long time even with the cooperation of employees inside to find what we were looking for.”
Callavini said once agents got what they were looking for, the files were turned over to another doctor in the exact shape they were collected, to be reviewed.
Callavini testified he became aware of Kraynak after receiving multiple complaints and people voicing concern about overprescribing, prompting an investigation.
Federal agents eventually arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak, 64, is charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin. The prescription practices resulted in the death of five people, authorities said.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in the 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak’s 2,792,490.
Testimony will continue this afternoon.