SUNBURY — A 24-year-old Lower Augusta Township man faces felony possession of child pornography after the state Attorney General's Office agents said he had seven images on his cellphone.
Dylan Hause was arrested Tuesday and charged by the state Office of the Attorney General with three counts of felony possession of child pornography and a felony charge of criminal use of a communications device.
Hause was arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey at around 5 p.m. and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.
State agents say they received a tip from the app Snapchat that an image of child porn was uploaded in May, according to court documents.
Agents then preserved the account linked to the image and contacted the cell provider to determine a phone number, according to agents.
When a user provides Snapchat a cell number, the app sends a text message with a code to verify the account, according to agents.
Agents were also able to track down the owner of the account and address, which was listed under a relative of Hause, agents said.
At 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, agents from the attorney general's office, Homeland Security Investigations and state troopers arrived at a Boyles Run Road address and announced they had a search warrant, according to court documents.
Agents said they saw a male appear in a second-floor window but then the male went back into the interior of the house, according to court documents.
Agents believed the execution of the search warrant was compromised and law enforcement used force to gain entry into the home, according to court documents.
Agents encountered the male and ordered him to walk to the door while the male yelled he was also the police and hesitated to exit the home but was eventually escorted out by agents, according to law enforcement.
Agents encountered two other males in the home, according to court documents.
Hause was led out of the home and into a computer forensic's truck for an interview, according to court documents.
Agents spoke with Hause and informed him they were there because of illegal internet activity and agents said Hause said he believed he knew the reason, according to court documents.
Agents told Hause an image was sent from a Snapchat account and Hause responded he could have sent the image but only to someone of legal age, according to court documents.
Hause said no one else ever uses his devices other than him to access Snapchat, according to court documents. Hause said he did not give his password to anyone.
Agents asked if any other images would be found on any other of his devices to which Hause told agents he didn't think so but he consumed a lot of alcohol during his dark period, according to court documents.
Agents from Homeland Security the attorney general's office conducted an on-scene preview of electronic devices located within the home and seven images of child pornography were located on a cell phone, agents said.
All electronic items were transported to a computer forensic unit secured evidence room until a complete forensic analysis could be completed, agents said.