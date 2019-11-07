Aging office to be closed for Thanksgiving Nov 7, 2019 LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 in honor of Thanksgiving. Tags Thanksgiving Office Aging Inc. Commerce Center Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MOLL, Lucille Aug 28, 1938 - Nov 7, 2019 YETTER SR., Daniel Jan 13, 1956 - Nov 6, 2019 KERSTETTER, Joseph Apr 10, 1957 - Nov 7, 2019 GOODLING, Florence May 27, 1926 - Nov 6, 2019 HEIMBACH, Dorothy Sep 25, 2019