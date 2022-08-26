SUNBURY — Northumberland County continues to add new programs and benefits to help assist older adults and veterans, according to officials.
The Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging & Veterans Affairs ended the fiscal year at the end of June, celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to Administrator Karen Leonovich.
“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been recognized in both the county’s Aging and Veterans Affairs programs,” she said. “Funding from the federal government, the PA Lottery, and the county has been used to provide services and support to the county’s older adults and veterans. Aging has also benefited from the receipt of the American Rescue Plan funding via the federal Older Americans Act.”
From June 2021 through the end of June this year, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging supported approximately 4,000 older adults within Northumberland County, Leonovich said.
“Aging purchased approximately 103,000 home-delivered meals for 650 older adult residents,” she said. “Aging assisted approximately 400 older adults as they navigated through the Medicare insurance programs. Aging provided funding for 18,000 shared rides through Rabbit Transportation (rabbittransit). More than 1,600 older adults received care management through Aging, and 700 cases of suspected abuse and neglect were investigated this past year.”
Leonovich said the county is still trying to bring back the seven adult community centers operated by the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.
“They are still recovering from the COVID shutdown during 2020,” she said. “Overall, the centers have experienced a 39 percent decrease in attendance since the pandemic began. The centers are struggling to revitalize and reinvent the activities and programs offered in order to increase attendance. While the regular attendance at the centers has decreased, the number of congregate hot meals served has remained the same since prior to the pandemic. This past year, 370 older adults received approximately 10,500 congregate meals. Food security continues to be a priority for the older adults of Northumberland County.”
State Rep. Lynda Culver and Sen. John Gordner have also been dedicated to helping the county’s programs, Leonovich said.
Culver said the budget “promises to continue and enhance services and supports to our local older adults,” Leonovich said.
“As per Rep. Culver, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, funded through the Pennsylvania Lottery, will be providing a one-time 70 percent enhancement payment for lower income older adults,” Leonovich said. “The budget also is providing additional funds to LIHEAP to assist lower income residents and older adults to cope with rising inflation and higher utility costs. The budget will also repay $1.7 billion of previously borrowed debt to allow more timely Medicaid payments.”
The new state budget also provides increased funding for disease-related programs by 6 percent for various common illnesses which are often associated with the aging process, Culver said.
The budget allocates $250 million in federal relief funds directly to help long-term care providers like nursing homes, personal care homes and community-based services.
“Medicaid reimbursement rates will increase by $35 a day beginning in January,” Leonovich said.
“The budget ensures that 70 percent of this increased funding will make it to the bedside care of the resident. An increase in the state supplemental grant for personal care home and domiciliary care residents will increase by $200 per month, the first increase since 2006.”
Culver said the state budget will also provide an additional $667,000 to the PA Department of Aging to increase resources for Older Adult Protective Services.
Leonovich said Northumberland County’s agency has been busy since the department merged with Veterans Affairs in 2021.
“Northumberland County’s Veteran Affairs staff submitted the third highest number of claims out of sixty-seven county Veterans Affairs offices throughout the state,” she said.
“During the months of April and May, the county’s Veterans Affairs staff submitted the second highest number of supporting documents for claims processing. During State Fiscal Year 2021-2022, approximately $11.4 million had been earned by Northumberland County veterans through compensation and pension benefits.”
According to Gordner, PA Act 55 increases voluntary donation amounts for the Veteran’s Trust Fund when a state resident applies for or renews a driver’s license, ID card, or vehicle registration. Act 87 creates special observances for U.S. veterans and allies who served in the First Gulf War, Second Gulf War and the war in Afghanistan, he said.
Culver said the 2022-23 state budget allows $143 million for the state-run veterans’ homes, a 26 percent increase in funding this year.