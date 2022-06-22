Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.