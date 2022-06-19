It is a secret Donna Ross and Kate Hullihen Hess kept from the public for 50 years.
Ross, 68, and Hess, 73, both former Sunbury residents, were the women who wrote the famous message on the Sunbury Flood Wall, declaring a community’s love and appreciation for the protection against one of nature’s most violent efforts in June 1972. An act of vandalism became the rallying cry of the city, a sentiment expressed by the residents of Sunbury, acutely summarized in four spray-painted words: “We love you wall.”
In 1972, Donna Ross was Donna Boardman, an 18-year-old graduate of Shikellamy High School only weeks before Hurricane Agnes ravaged the Susquehanna Valley. Kate Hullihen Hess was Kate Hullihen, a 22-year-old single mother who had just moved to Sunbury with her 1-year-old daughter.
Recruited to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ross was tasked with documenting the cleanup efforts and Hullihen was tasked with administrative work and answering phone calls.
Ross was born in England, living the first few years of her life in her mother’s home country. Her mother was from Liverpool, a survivor of World War II who spent countless nights in bomb shelters during the Battle of Britain. Her father was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War, a Sunbury native who as a child witnessed the 1936 flood destroy Sunbury before the flood wall was installed along the banks of the Susquehanna River. Her father was stationed at Royal Air Force Burtonwood, England, during his tenure in the Air Force, when he met and married Ross’s mother. When her father was discharged and returned to America, her mother and Ross followed him to Sunbury. Her father then worked for 44 years as a brakeman on the Pennsylvania, Penn Central and later Conrail Railroads.
Hullihen, a 1968 graduate of Shikellamy, was a native of Sunbury, but moved to Northumberland with her parents at a young age. Her mother, a registered nurse, and her father, who worked for a lumber company, were both survivors of the 1936 flood. Not too soon after having her first daughter, Hullihen moved with her to Sunbury.
Ross and her family lived on one side of a house on North Second Street, Sunbury, with her paternal grandparents living on the other side. Growing up in Sunbury, she remembers hearing stories from her family about past floods and the wall that was built to protect them. Many of Sunbury’s residents hated the wall, saying it blocked the beautiful view of the river, but that was all about to change.
“I grew up looking at the river wall every day, and we would swim over the river,” Ross said. “You know, you went over there. I went to Fort Augusta Elementary School just off of Front Street near the Susquehanna River wall, so the river wall was part of my entire life. I saw the river wall every day of my life walking to and from school. If you lived in Sunbury, you drove by the wall every day.”
‘It poured’
Ross graduated in June 1972 from Shikellamy High School. The weeks leading up to graduation were full of fun high school graduation parties and looking forward to Sunbury’s bicentennial celebrations. She was a Bicentennial princess, part of the Queen’s Court during the city’s 200-year anniversary celebration, and she participated in the events during the weeklong celebration. When the state dedicated the Shikellamy State Park marina on June 18, 1972, Ross said she and the other members of the Queen’s Court stood on the second deck of the marina building, overlooking the river.
“It poured,” said Ross. “It was like somebody pouring water out of a bucket. It came down. Of course, we were all dressed nicely. We were encouraged to wear gowns and fancy stuff because it was like a Queen’s Court and we were all dressed nicely and the heavens opened.”
The remnants of Hurricane Agnes brought massive amounts of precipitation to Pennsylvania from June 21 through June 24, 1972. Ross remembers her mother waking up one of those mornings during the storm. The basement was flooded, and the backyard was full of water. Ross’s father was not home. He was a railroad worker and it was common for him to not be home for days at a time. She and her mother, her younger brother, and cousin started moving furniture and sentimental items to the upper floors of the house — a lesson taken from the older generation’s experience with the 1936 flood.
Ross’s dad returned that first night. He had climbed the flood barriers and walked to Sunbury across the old Bainbridge Street bridge. He had to leave his car on the other side of the river where the W&L Nissan car dealership is located now in Shamokin Dam. By the next morning, the National Guard arrived. Ross and her family left the house on Second Street and went to their relatives’ home on Catawissa Avenue, where they stayed for several days. They moved vehicles from the lower end of town to the upper end of town.
“I can remember my parents saying, ‘Remember this, remember this because this is going to be something that kind of goes down in history as being a once-in-lifetime event that you’re going to live through,” said Ross.
They spent days in that house on Catawissa Avenue, cooking frozen food and buying fruit juice from the local stores. They used buckets of water to keep the toilets working.
“It got very, very wild toward the end,” said Ross. “The big fear was that if the wall breaks, the lower end of town would just be inundated. There would probably be houses that would be uninhabitable. The force of the water would have just taken them.”
New jobs
Both Ross — on the day the family returned to the house on Second Street — and Hullihen — when she returned to Sunbury — got calls from the city clerk, asking if they wanted a job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The agency had been tasked with the local cleanup effort. The two young women, who just barely knew of each other, were hired on June 27, 1972.
“Well, they hired me and it was phenomenal,” said Ross. “It was a temporary job. I knew it going in but the experience of it was worth every minute of it. They brought in Army personnel from all over the country to do this flood mitigation cleanup work. They also hired local engineers from around the area and they brought in civilian Army employees as well. There were people from Texas and Detroit and Montana and New Orleans, all over the country.”
Ross was hired to catalog the photographic records and keep daily logs of where the Corps went and what they did. She recalls a scene in Columbia County where the cars from a dealership had been swept away and sunk in the creek bed. She recalls viewing the Valley from an airplane as well.
Hullihen said she took “constant phone calls,” ran errands, and performed other secretarial tasks. When the river was still lapping against the wall, Hullihen said the downtown business owners and residents needed help moving out. She remembers walking into a dress shop near the railroad tracks to tell them to leave.
“I said, ‘You people have got to move or this store is going to be ruined if this wall gives out,’” said Hullihen. “I just took charge. I’m just one of those people who just do and take charge. I helped them move all their stuff where McGuigan’s (Public House) is now. I remember the owner asking ‘How did you know how to do this?’ I thought, ‘How did you not know how to do this? This is your store, this is your livelihood. Save it.’”
The exact date when the message was spray-painted on the wall is unknown, lost to time and memory. Ross and Hullihen disagree with the timeframe. Hullihen believes it was mid-summer while Ross believes it was later in the summer.
At some point during their employment, someone had written in little letters the phrase “We love you wall” on the Bainbridge Street bridge. Leaders from the Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore were coming for a big public relations event to witness the power of the wall. The plan was to visit the message for a photo opp, but the day before the event, Ross saw city workers painting over it.
Ross approached her boss — Maj. John Raffaele, also known as Jack, from Fort Belvoir in Virginia — with the news.
“If you’re planning on taking them down to see the writing on the wall, it’s gone, the city has painted over it,” Ross said to Raffaele. “They were coming to take pictures. They were the ones who put the wall in. Jokingly, I said, ‘I love that wall. I could put it back.’ It saved my house. It saved my neighborhood. It saved my family. It saved the town. I said with a can of black spray paint I can make your problems go away. He said, ‘I don’t want to know.’”
Hullihen agreed. “We thought we could do it bigger. Let’s just do it on the wall. We want everybody to see how much this wall meant to us.”
Ross bought two cans of black spray paint at Cole’s Hardware. Under the cover of darkness, they drove to an isolated stretch of wall near Front and Reagan streets in the area where the Turkey Hill Minimart is now located. That section of the wall is labeled now as Section 438 just next to the Reagan Street Pumping Station.
“There was a big brick building there. There were no houses,” said Ross. “That section of the wall was pretty protected from any houses looking at it. That’s why we went there. It seemed like the most logical place.”
As they shook the cans of spray paint, they contemplated whether they should go through with the idea.
“‘Should we do this? Shouldn’t we do this?’ We got more excited the more we talked about it,” said Hullihen.
“Look,” Ross said to her co-worker, “we’re doing this for a good cause, for a good reason, and it’s all true. None of us would probably have a house here in town right now had it not been for this wall.”
With a can each, Ross and Hulligen wrote “We love you wall 6/24/72,” selecting that specific date because it was when the water was going down, proof that the wall held and did its job.
The next morning, the women told Raffaele to go to Front and Reagan with the public relations team and members of the media. When it came time to take a photograph, Ross said Raffaele “with a wry sense of humor” selected Ross and Hullihen to pose with the graffiti. That was the only indication that Raffaele knew what they did.
The two women can be seen in the photograph, standing to the left of the words. Hullihen is on the left, her body positioned slightly toward the wall, looking on at the new mural, her arms at her side. Ross is next to Hullihen, her left hand outstretched toward the message as if the ghost of the spray paint can compel her arm forward to reenact the midnight mischief. The photographer snapped the picture, forever documenting the moment and cementing Ross and Hullihen’s places in Sunbury’s history.
“It was all true,” said Ross. “It wasn’t a joke. It wasn’t. Those of us who lived through it kind of did love the wall. It was an honest sentiment.”
Secret
Neither Ross nor Hullihen were ever identified in the photograph that would be published and passed around in the decades to come.
Ross and Hullihen kept the secret. Some family members knew. Their children, too. But they didn’t tell a lot of people. Ross didn’t even tell her mother for at least two decades. Whenever a photograph of the wall and spraypaint would be republished on anniversaries, Ross’s mother would compliment Ross on how lovely it was to see it. Ross would laugh every time but kept up the charade until she finally revealed the truth.
“The joke for years was nobody knew they took a picture of the two culprits who had painted the wall,” said Ross.
Hullihen said she tried to always keep it a secret. At one point, her son revealed the story to some of his friends.
“They’re still in awe of it, that his mother did this,” she said. “I wanted to keep it quiet. I was embarrassed that I did something like that and yet, at the time, we were so thankful, so thankful that wall was there.”
Ross often thinks about that moment with the spray paint and the wall. Had the wall fallen, there would have been no message, she said.
“There would have been no opportunity to do that,” said Ross. “The fact that the wall protected Sunbury and to be in the right place at the right time. That’s kind of the way this fell, right place, right time. It almost felt like the right thing to do. It was the right thing to do for a whole lot of reasons. And the fact that it has become the iconic flood picture. I’m kind of glad it’s a happy picture, that it’s not a destruction picture.”
Business owners and residents have that picture to look back on as a reminder of what happened and the wall that didn’t break, she said.
Ross lived in Sunbury and Rockefeller Township until 1998. She is retired from working in public relations in health care and now works part-time for a nonprofit in Selinsgrove. She now lives in Monroe Township. Hullihen is retired from the health plan pharmacy at Geisinger. She now lives in Lewisburg.
Interviews by Andrew Stahl and Justin Strawser. Story written by Justin Strawser.