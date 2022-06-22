Jeanette Dressler noticed an old photograph featured an advertisement for The Daily Item's 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes book, and something caught the Selinsgrove woman's eye.
In the photo, a man in the National Guard monitors the flood wall in Sunbury as a woman closer to the camera smiles candidly. Dressler said she immediately recognized the man in the background to be her husband, Mike.
“Yeah, that’s definitely him,” Jeanette said. “He remembers because he said she was waiting for the bridge to open or something.”
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the tropical storm Agnes, a storm and flood that affected the region in late June of 1972. The hurricane was the costliest to impact the United States at the time, and it hit Pennsylvania the hardest.
The storm’s death toll was 128 people, more than 40 of them being from Pennsylvania. The storm cost Pennsylvania over $2 billion, which would be about $17.5 billion in cost today.
Mike Dressler joined the National Guard in April of 1969 and served for six years. He was on duty when his photo was taken along the floodwall in Sunbury. He said that the National Guard divided themselves along the wall to ensure that no residents would come close to it in case the wall collapsed during the Agnes flooding.
Mike recalled reaching his hand over the wall and said he could easily touch the water rising on the other side.
“We had to keep these people away from the wall,” he said. “If it would break, it would just devastate Sunbury.”
At the time of the image, Mike said, the city was opening the bridge once again as the flooding went down so that people could go to the island to check their properties.
The National Guard had to sandbag the lower end of town, according to Mike, closer to Sunbury’s Weis Markets.
“We had to keep filling up sandbags and piling them up so that the water didn't come over top of the wall,” Mike said.
He's among many Valley residents with vivid memories of Hurricane Agnes and the flooding left in its wake.
Reservoir gave way
In 1972, Wayne Rowe was 16 years old and lifting items in his storage room on East Market Street of Sunbury when the banks of the reservoir gave way, causing water to rush in the garage doors and trap him.
“The water in the garage was higher than the water behind me,” Rowe said, “so I was pinned in the door. I don’t remember feeling scared, I was kind of in shock.”
Rowe said his mother yelled and propped the door open with her foot on the wall to help him escape the flooding so they could leave the house and find shelter.
“My mom was crying because she knew what it meant, that we were going to lose everything in the house,” Rowe said.
Rowe, who now resides in Lancaster, recalled an archived photo of South Front Street in Sunbury, a captured angle looking straight down the wall. The image revealed the height of the river on one side of the wall and “how low the town was on the other side,” Rowe said.
“Market Street goes up and Highland Avenue goes straight up, so the water really couldn't go any further that way,” Rowe said of the flood damage. “Most people were really very, very lucky. If that wall were broken, it would have been a whole different story.”
Rowe and his friends had trekked to the lower part of the city to help people move household things to higher ground, since flooding had not reached some areas yet. He had decided to climb the steps leading up to the floodwall to see exactly how high the river was.
“I went up, I put my hands over the top of the flood wall, and they were in water,” Rowe said. “It's like the water was right at the top of the dam. Well, that got us all going, we ran like crazy.”
Rowe said that up along the northern branch, there was much more horrible flooding in small towns. He remembered a cemetery that flooded terribly.
“All the caskets started popping out of the ground, floating down Main Street,” Rowe recalled.
At the time, Rowe’s father was stuck on the other side of the river in Harrisburg, where the Susquehanna River crested at 32.8 feet on June 24, 1972, according to PennLive, which is 15 feet above flood stage. Rowe said that fortunately, his father was farther inland from the river and not on Harrisburg’s Front Street during the flood.
Flood survivor passes knowledge onto neighbors
Jim Charles, a resident of Selinsgrove and former river guide at the Isle of Que, is of the fifth generation to have been born and raised in a home on Selinsgrove’s North Front Street. The 1972 flood took a toll on his family homestead, but it didn’t stop Charles from venturing out into the community to help others.
At midnight on June 22, 1972, Charles took his motorboat to navigate the flooded streets of downtown Selinsgrove in the dark, where he said the water was halfway up to Market Street from Water Street. For many houses in Selinsgrove near Market Street, Charles remembered that the water came within inches of residents’ first-floor windows by the following day.
For the next day and a half, Charles continued to use his boat to help the community recover.
“About half a dozen of us had boats,” Charles said. “I was asked if I would run medicine up to the corner of North Market Street and Sherman Street, so I did that. When you’re motoring, you don’t go fast. You don’t want to cast a wake. You don’t want to make waves.”
Charles said that he walked to work the morning of the flood and noticed some activity along Penn’s Creek. His coworkers had to tell him to turn around and go home, so Charles was able to relay the news to his dad of an oncoming flood.
Arrangements had to be made to call an ambulance to transport Jim Charles’ sick mother, and he and his father transported his wife, Judi, who was six months pregnant, and the Charles’ three-year-old son to shelter with other grandparents.
“You have to understand, up until then, the flood of 1936 was the benchmark for flooding,” Jim Charles said. “That was the highest flood anybody that was living had experienced up to that point in time. We were using our own estimations.”
Jim and Judi Charles made an unpopular choice in 1972 after Agnes: to buy a house along the river on the Isle of Que. They have stayed ever since.
Jim Charles currently sits on the Selinsgrove Flood Task Force and has accumulated a large document of flood tips, post-flood recovery steps, a list of post-flood home improvements, and statistics of previous flood levels in the Valley given to the Selinsgrove Bureau.
He said he hopes to broaden access to such starting guidelines for flood preparation so people can be assured that they have effective resources in case of a disaster. He said that in Selinsgrove, there still “is not one thing you can hand to a person that says, ‘hey, we’re going to have a flood, here’s what you need to do.’”
Jim Charles receives frequent calls from neighbors regarding flood-related tips and curiosity, but he believes that people deserve clearer guidelines for their own subjective flood plan.
“My experience with the flood of 1972 was that it was an incredible learning lesson for future floods,” Jim Charles said. “Have we communicated the lessons that we learned from 1972 in 50 years down to a level that helps the resident in a floodplain prepare for it? I say, no, we haven’t.”