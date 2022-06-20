SUNBURY — Jonna Haines has two heroes.
On June 22, 1972, Haines, age 14 at the time, almost drowned due to the flooding from Hurricane Agnes. Her father's co-worker Robert Hepler was taking her to safety in a tractor when the floodwaters overturned the vehicle. Hepler wouldn't survive, but Haines would be rescued by her 23-year-old neighbor Donald Rich.
"One died trying to save me, one lived trying to save me. I'm just grateful every day," said Haines, now 64, of Sunbury.
Haines and her family in 1972 lived near the Hamilton area of Sunbury near the Sunbury Municipal Authority, which was known as the Sunbury Water Company at the time. Rich, originally from Bradford in McCean County, was attending school in Williamsport and living in Sunbury in a neighboring apartment owned by Dr. Donald Kamsler.
Haines's father, John Haines, woke up in the middle of the night to check on the water company. Little Shamokin Creek was flowing rapidly.
Her father called later to say his co-worker Hepler was going to come to the house with a tractor and transport Haines and her mother to a less flooded location. Haines was friends with Hepler's daughter and knew Hepler as her father's co-worker.
"It was swift," said Haines. "I'm a good swimmer. I was back then too, even as a child. There was so much rapid with it, you couldn't even stand. Plus it was very windy."
As Hepler and Haines traveled away from the house at 4 a.m., rushing water caused the tractor to overturn, separating the man and teen. Hepler was swept away, only to be found days later, but Haines continued about 100 feet before being picked up.
"I was underwater," said Haines. "I remember praying, 'God, if I'm going, take me quick.' That's what I remember praying. It was not a scary feeling. It was a calm feeling."
Haines grabbed onto Kamsler's mailbox, but the current was so strong, the mailbox was torn off. She then grabbed onto a small tree.
Kamsler and Rich had just finished moving their cars to higher ground when they heard screams for help coming from the backyard. They found Kamsler's wife thrusting a broom handle toward Haines in four feet of water. They waded into the water to get to her, according to The Daily Item archives.
Rich, holding onto a hedge, reached Haines first. He grabbed the girl by the collar and she threw her arms around his neck. Rich carried the girl, shivering and crying, to safety, according to the newspaper archives.
"That fence saved me," Rich said. "That water was coming. I grabbed a hold of her. I didn't know who she was or where did she come from."
"I remember you said to me, 'Hold on tight,'" said Haines.
Rich took her inside the Kamsler house. Haines and the others in the house would soon be evacuated from the roof. Haines was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation.
Surging water prevented John Haines from looking for his daughter and co-worker. Three hours passed before he received word that his daughter, except for bruises on her legs, was in good health, according to newspaper archives.
Rich said he joined the search party when the waters receded to look for Hepler. They found him by noticing a green piece of his clothing buried under the mud, only a few hundred feet from the houses.
"It just blew me away," said Rich, noting he returned to his hometown in Bradford to deal with the trauma. "I just couldn't handle it anymore. I had to get away for a few days."
The tractor was never found, said Rich and Haines.
Hepler, 36, was a nine-year employee of the water company. Sunbury Municipal Authority Manager Jeff Lewis said Hepler will be recognized this year for his heroic act.
Haines said she has no fear of water or swimming but starts to feel anxious when it rains for more than three days. She said the flood taught her an important lesson.
"Hold the people you love close," said Haines. "Hold things without a grip at all. Things are gone. We lost everything."
It can all be gone in a minute, she said.
Rich, retired as a program analyst for the government, lives in Selinsgrove with his wife Beverly. Haines, who works for Spices Inc. in Elysburg, still lives in Sunbury.