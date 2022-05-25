The devastation brought on by tropical storm Agnes and its environmental affect on Valley communities 50 years later is driven home in the stark images that are at the heart of a movie, "Agnes 50," which debuts on June 18, at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.
Filmmaker Al Monelli had just been hired on WVIA's staff in September of 2021, when he was immediately tasked with putting together a documentary, he recalled on Wednesday.
The only direction Monelli recalls receiving was to focus on 10 or 11 towns, 50 years later. Archival footage is part of the movie, but it's not the only part, he said.
"It's not a movie where we look back at all the old footage, or share the same stories again. Touch on some of that but show the lasting effects," he said. "We looked to see if these towns were still vulnerable. One of the towns we looked at was Sunbury and the close call they had. The wall saved the town from total destruction." Then he fast-forwarded to 2022 and posed the question, is the wall up to the task of holding back the water?
Some of the other towns Monelli focuses on, besides Sunbury, are Bloomsburg, Danville, Milton, West Pittston, and Selinsgrove, Berwick, and Wilkes-Barre.
Climate change is something the filmmaker goes into. "The movie is ultimtely about flooding and flood mitigation," Monelli said.
Bucknell associate professor of environmental studies Andrew Stuhl plays a role in the movie, as someone who helps explain how Agnes has impacted river towns.
"One of the things the movie asks is, 'are we ready for the next Agnes?'" he said.
The answer is yes and no, Stuhl said. Stuhl is also a student of history, so he looked back to see how the various river towns dealt with the flood, and what they have learned.
"Part of being ready for the next flood is knowing what to do if it happens," he suggested. Part of that is being a good neighbor, a good community member, someone to help others in need.
Tickets for Agnes 50 are required but are free — folks just need to register on the WVIA website.