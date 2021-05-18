WATSONTOWN — Susquehanna University (SU) and Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) on Tuesday signed an agreement that will offer guaranteed admission for LCCC students to pursue their bachelor's degree at Susquehanna.
SU President Johnathan Green and LCCC President Thomas P. Leary signed the dual admissions transfer agreement at LCCC's Greater Susquehanna Center, which opened at 1100 Main St., Watsontown in Spring 2019. The agreement, which is available across all LCCC campuses, is the third of its kind that SU has signed after it was voted on last year to form partnerships with two-year colleges.
Leary called Tuesday a "great day of opportunity."
"Residents and those who are looking forward to preparing for their future can now look to Luzerne County Community College and know they have the opportunity, a clear path and journey, toward a bachelor's degree," said Leary. "A bachelor's degree that allows for seamless transfer, which is one of the major concerns for families and young people who are looking at how they can get to a bachelor's degree and make sure they don't lose anything in the process."
LCCC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferrable credit hours will have the following benefits: guaranteed admission into a parallel bachelor's degree program with third-year status at Susquehanna upon completion of their associate in arts or science degree; eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $32,000 per year based on their grade point average at the time of application; and eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
"A college education continues to be a sound investment for any individual who is preparing for a prosperous future and Susquehanna University has been identified among the top 10 percent of higher education institutions for return on investment," said Green. "We look forward to ensuring a seamless transition for LCCC graduates who come to Susquehanna to complete their bachelor's degree in preparation for an even brighter future."
John Kurelja, the incoming executive director at Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, said he is excited to see the opportunities for 37,000 students in the CSIU's service area as a result of the partnership. Kurelja was also instrumental in fostering LCCC's arrival in Watsontown.
"We understand that students in this region if they're going to be successful have to have access to a career that will be family-sustaining that comes in a variety of different methods and means," said Kurelja. "We are so thrilled that we have Luzerne as a partner for what we're doing now and in the future."
Kurelja said the agreement and potential financial support from SU are "incredible." Relationships like this make education affordable in the future, he said.
"It makes my heart sing," he said.
Greater Susquehanna Center Director Kelly Foran said the agreement is "an incredible pathway" to transform student lives.
"We're so excited to share the news with all of our students who I know are going to be thrilled," said Foran. "We look forward to sending them on to Susquehanna when they're done with us."
Rosana Reyes, the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at LCCC; Dr. Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of faculty at SU; and Bob Garrett, president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce were also guest speakers.
The funding for scholarships comes from Susquehanna's internal budget, said Green.
Leary said LCCC has other agreements with other universities and is exploring others.
LCCC will offer expanded program opportunities at its Greater Susquehanna Center in Watsontown this fall with the opening of a new science lab, including credit courses and non-credit career training programs.