HARRISBURG — If there’s a silver lining in the clouded circumstances facing farmers it’s that lawmakers at the state and federal levels both seem interested in helping, agriculture industry officials said.
At the state level, Gov. Tom Wolf included a Pennsylvania Farm Bill in his budget proposal and measures aimed at boosting the agricultural industry have been proposed in both the state Senate and the state House.
“This is the first time we’ve seen agriculture elevated” to the level that so many state elected officials are pushing to help the industry, said Jayne Sebright, executive director of the Center for Dairy Excellence, a non-profit based in Harrisburg that provides technical assistance to dairy farmers.
The Senate passed a raft of bills — including measures aimed at helping young farmers get established and calling for the creation of a Dairy Future Commission. The panel that would include representatives of a variety of state agencies and academic researchers and be charged with coming up with recommendations to help the state’s dairy industry, according to Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre County, the author of that bill.
“We believe the focus on agriculture this year is a recognition by the General Assembly and the governor that a prosperous farming community is the key to the economic health of rural communities and the state’s economy,” said Mark O’Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. “The legislation comes at a time when many farmers have struggled to stay in business after five consecutive years of depressed prices.”
In addition to the Senate measures, the House began moving at least nine farming-related bills last week. Those measures include proposals to establish grant programs to create incentives for “high-priority” crops — such as hops, hemps and hardwoods, as well as a bill that would establish a business development center within the Department of Agriculture to help farmers with business plans.
Michael Kovach, a Mercer County farmer and vice president of the Pennsylvania Farmers Union, said that many farmers are slow to look to change to new types of farm products even if they are struggling to survive growing the crops or livestock they’s always grown.
“You know what they say, ‘Why do we do it this way? Because that’s the way we’ve always done it,” he said.
The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill included a provision that allows states to OK industrial hemp farming. With the change to the Farm Bill, 330 farms across the state have applied to the state for permission to grow hemp this year, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Shannon Powers said last month.
That crop presents an opportunity for growers, Kovach said, but the hemp industry in the state needs to see more businesses develop that would use hemp as a product.
The hemp change wasn’t the only important change included in the Farm Bill, Sebright said. The Farm Bill also provides for new incentives to enroll in “risk management” programs that protect farmers when dairy prices drop substantially, she said.
Sebright said that very few Pennsylvania dairy farmers have enrolled in risk management programs yet.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that signups for the new Dairy Margin Coverage program begin Monday.
“With an environment of low milk prices, high economic stress, and a new safety net program with higher coverage levels and lower premiums, it is the right time for dairy producers to seriously consider enrolling when signup opens,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in announcing the launch of the program.