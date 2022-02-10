ELYSBURG — The Columbia County and Montour County Conservation Districts are sponsoring a joint Agricultural Conference on Feb. 23 at Ponduce Farms, 270 White Church Road, Elysburg.
The conference, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., features pesticide credit presentations and Conservation District staff speakers on ag program opportunities for farmers.
Topics to be covered include “Personal Protective Equipment and the Importance of Water Quality on Pesticide Effectiveness” by Doug Brown, if Central Columbia High School, and Jane Corbin, a Central Columbia Senior Student; “Palmer Amaranth and Waterhemp ID and Control” by Anna Hodgson, of the Penn State Extension; “Erosion Control on Water Quality and Pesticide Efficiency” by Doug Brown, of Central Columbia High School, and Jane Corbin, a Central Columbia Senior Student; “Conservation District Ag Opportunities and Programs” by Patrick McCarthy, of Columbia County CD, and Sean Levan, of Montour County CD; and “Slug Management in No-Till Fields” by Anna Hodgson, if Penn State Extension.
This meeting has been approved for four pesticide credits by the state Department of Agriculture. Those attending the entire meeting will receive two core and two category credits. Those interested in attending should contact the Columbia County Conservation District at 702 Sawmill Road, Suite 103, Bloomsburg, PA 17815; by phone: 570-317-9456; by email: beth.gensemer@columbiaccd.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER