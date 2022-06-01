LEWISBURG — ALDI, with 2,200 stores across 38 states, is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
Its newest location, at 111 Ziegler Road, Lewisburg, has five cashier lines, and “will offer Lewisburg residents another option for food, all at great prices,” according to a company news release.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Bob Grammer, Center Valley regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served the Wilkes Barre-Scranton community for more than 30 years and are excited to offer Lewisburg residents an affordable way of shopping.”
The new Lewisburg store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Founded in 1976, the new location is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years.
“ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year,” the release stated.
The ALDI business model is intentionally different, according to the company, with a goal of creating a “fast and affordable shopping experience,”
“ALDI fans across the country rave about the company’s award-winning exclusive brands and weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds,” the company said.
A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, which the company said makes it easier to shop compared to oversized grocery stores.
The Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report has ranked ALDI No. 1 on price for five years running and the company has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years.
Shoppers had the chance to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
Joy Rzeszotarski was shopping at the Lewisburg Farmers Market before she visited the new location for the first time.
“I love ALDI’s,” said Rzeszotarski.
Rzeszotarski, a Williamsport resident, said she likes the size of the store and complimented the selection of items to choose from. She said she stopped because it was next to where she was shopping previously during the day.
“The produce is ample,” she said.
Rzeszotarski said because of where she lives, she might not visit too often.
“But if Williamsport didn’t have ALDI’s,” she said, she would be visiting the new Lewisburg location frequently.