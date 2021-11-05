LEWISBURG — Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships settled on its purchase of BZ Motors near Lewisburg, making it the family chain’s 20th location.
BZ Motors is a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT dealership, and those brands will remain under Alexander Dealerships. Located in a renovated building along Route 15, it’s situated between Alexander’s established dealerships in Hummels Wharf, Sunbury, Lewisburg and Williamsport.
“It’s a good location and it’s the right product. I couldn’t have picked a better location,” said owner Blaise Alexander. “The staff they have is really good. They have a great service department, a really good body shop. It’s a well-run dealership.”
Tom Kraus is the service manager at the BZ location. He’s worked there for 38 years. Alexander called the dealership’s maintenance a top-five shop, saying there will be little change noticed by existing customers.
“It’s going to be the same service, the same quality. All my people pretty much will stay,” Kraus said. “Everybody who came in before they’ll still be seeing us.”
“We’re trying to continue with the customer service that we’ve given customers the last four decades,” Kraus said.
Alexander said BZ’s former owners positioned themselves for retirement, which is why the sale occurred. He estimated 35 employees work at the dealership and said that he planned to meet with the team Friday to talk about pay rates and potential opportunities to raise their earnings.
An expansion to the maintenance and body shop is planned, Alexander said. He’s looking to hire 15 more employees, mainly mechanics and body repair workers.
“If anybody wants an opportunity for employment, they can call any one of my dealerships, leave a message for me. I will personally call them back,” Alexander said.