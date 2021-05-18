The seven candidates who competed for a party nomination in the Lewisburg Area School Board race Tuesday will all appear on the November ballot, according to unofficial results from the primary election.
Securing a nomination for the Democrat Party are Kristin E. Kraus with 994 votes; Heather Haynos, 978; Mary Ann Sigler Stanton, 952; Jaime Lyons, 761. They were followed by Lisa Clark with 623 votes; Mary K. Brouse, 596; John Rowe, 207.
But the bottom three all shot to the top of the Republican ballot where Rowe led with 1,201 votes followed by Brouse, 1,125; Clark, 1,071; Kraus, 670 votes. Rounding out the Republican ticket were Stanton with 508 votes and Haynos with 436.
Every candidate but Lyons cross-filed, placing them on both party’s ballots. The top four vote-getters from each party move on to November. The way it shook out Tuesday, according to unofficial returns, all seven move on to the general election. They’ll compete for four vacancies on the school board.
Brouse, Clark, Stanton and Rowe are incumbents and are seeking re-election.