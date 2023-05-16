All eight candidates on the ballot for five spots on the Lewisburg Area School Board will appear on the ballot in November, according to unofficial results out of Union County.
Current board members Jordan Fetzer, Erin Jablonski, Cory Heath and Teria Unzicker-Fassero all advanced, along with Ashley Grant, Laura Graver, Ross Muir and Justin Madaus. All eight are now on to the general election with five seats up for grabs.
Jablonski is the current board president, while Heath is the vice president.
Fetzer and Heath were the only candidates to finish in the top five in both races.
On the Democratic side, the top five were Jablonski (1,250 votes), Grant (1,212), Madaus (1,094), Fetzer and Heath (both 362).
In the Republican race, Fetzer (925 votes) was first, followed by Graver (822), Heath (785), Unzicker-Fassero (775) and Muir.
Unzicker-Fassero and Graver did not cross-file, but finished in the top five to earn a spot to the fall ballot.