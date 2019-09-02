ELYSBURG — Pa. Senator John Gordner, R-27, Berwick, on Monday presented the organizers of All Home Days with a check for $300,000, which will be used to upgrade the facilities at the Ralpho Township Community Park.
Gordner made the presentation on the final day of All Home Days. He said the money came from the state's community development funds — "all budgeted," he said, "and it is not a matching fund."
"On the occasion of All Home Days one-hundreth anniversary," he said, "it is appropriate for these funds to be used to upgrade the main community building and all restrooms, making them handicapped accessible."