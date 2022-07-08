WINFIELD — All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass highway are now open, the state Department of Transportation announced this morning.
The northern section of the bypass includes the nearly one-mile-long river bridge, which links interchanges along Route 15 south of Winfield in Union County and Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
The CSVT project has been in the works since the Route 15 corridor study was completed in 1959. Funding wasn’t made available to the project until the passage of Act 89 in 2013.
As the northern section opens, work is just beginning in the construction of the southern section, which will eventually bypass the busy Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf.
When completed in 2027, the southern section will provide a new four-lane, limited access highway stretching from the northern interchange near Winfield south to the existing Routes 11-15 four-lane highway adjacent to Selinsgrove.
The CSVT bypass project will provide the final 13-mile link in the highly traveled north-south Route 15 highway corridor from New York state through Central Pennsylvania to Harrisburg and points south.