MILTON — A Watsontown man accused of forging two payroll checks is facing a new charge after he was found with suspected fentanyl and heroin during the original arrest, according to state police.
Logan A. Mathias, 25, of Delaware Drive, was charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. The charges were filed by State Trooper Chad Kramer, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
During the arrest for his alleged forgery charges on Feb. 15, Mathias fled and crashed his car in the area of Second Street in Delaware Township. Once apprehended, while being searched, Mathias told police he had fentanyl in his pocket, and police found four plastic baggies marked "Quick Poison."
During the transport to Northumberland County Prison, Mathias was "moving around suspiciously" in the back of the vehicle, according to police. Police discovered two additional plastic baggies of suspected fentanyl and heroin and five orange tables stamped with "500" on one side and "G" on the other, according to court documents.
Mathias allegedly said the orange tablets were prescription muscle relaxers stolen from his father, according to court documents.
Mathias, a former employee of Ciro’s Ristorante Italiano in Watsontown, is accused of cashing two forged payroll checks at Lingle's Neighborhood Market in Watsontown. Lingle’s total loss is $1,054.74, consisting as follows: the two checks; fee for two bounced checks; fee for processing; and mailing fee, police said.
Mathias was charged with two felony counts each of forgery and access device fraud; and two misdemeanor counts each of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and securing execution of documents by deception.
Mathias, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, is scheduled to appear on sets of charges in front of Diehl at 10 a.m. March 30.