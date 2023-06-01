One of the victims in the Mount Carmel Area School District hazing case is suing multiple people, including the district for $1.25 million claiming intentional infliction of negligence and assault and battery, according to a federal filing in the U.S. Middle District in Williamsport.
The law firm of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP, of Philadelphia, filed the suit on behalf of alleged victim Michael Reed, whose address is not listed in the complaint.
The 37-page suit seeks $1.25 million in total from the Mount Carmel Area School District, Jeffrey Witkoski, Karen Witkoski, Reed Witkoski, Damon Dowkus, Tyler Owens, Julien Stellar, and other unnamed individuals.
Mount Carmel Area School District Solicitor Ed Greco denied comment on the suit on Thursday.
Reed Witkoski, Dowkus and Owens all pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges of hazing, simple assault and reckless endangerment, Witkoski was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to write a letter of apology to the victims.
Dowkus, of Kulpmont, received the same sentence as Witkoski and told the court he was sorry for his actions.
Owens, also of Kulpmont, pleaded no contest to hazing and criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to nine months probation.
The lawsuit claims Witkoski, Dowkus, Owens, and Stellar assaulted Reed by forcing him to pull his pants down and expose his buttocks before touching and burning his buttocks with lit sparklers and punks, inflicting pain, leaving permanent physical scarring on his body, and causing him emotional and mental anguish and pain.
Mount Carmel Area High School and its agents chose to remain deliberately indifferent, negligent and/or grossly negligent, choosing to stick their “heads in the sand” rather than address the cruel torture being perpetrated against students in their care and custody by other individuals for which the school was responsible, the lawsuit stated.
"In fact, when Mount Carmel Area High School and parents in the community, including the Witkoskis, learned of specific instances of violence against students, they failed to report said abuse and instead adopted a “boys will be boys” mentality toward the violent behavior exhibited by members of the football team," the lawsuit stated.
The complaint says on Sept. 30, 2020, when Reed arrived to the Witkoski home there were tables with food and chairs set up in the garage for players to watch the high school football game from the previous week on television.
"Approximately 20 players were in attendance. When the game reached halftime, Reed Witkoski instructed everyone to go out into the backyard of the Witkoski home. While the Witkoski parents were inside the house, Michael Reed saw another player carrying a pack of sparklers then saw the team captains Reed Witkoski, Dowkus, and Stellar holding punks, a match-like stick used for lighting fireworks," according to the lawsuit.
These players and other members of the team then physically and/or sexually hazed the new starters on the team, including Michael Reed, by forcing them to pull down their pants, exposing themselves, and forcefully holding these players down by their arms so they could touch and burn their buttocks multiple times with lit punks, the federal lawsuit stated.
The suit claims Reed Witkoski, Dowkus, Stellar, and Owens touched, pressed, and burned Michael Reed's buttocks eight to ten times with a punk and sparkler, while other members of the team watched and laughed.
The suit claims Jeffrey and Karen Witkoski failed to provide reasonable protection for the welfare of guests/minor football players, including Michael Reed.