A homeless man accused of killing women from McClure and Bloomsburg has been charged with a third murder in Michigan.
According to Calhoun County Detective John Pignataro, Harold David Haulman III, 43, was charged Monday with murder. An arrest warrant has been sent to Pennsylvania, he said.
Pignataro would not say if Haulman was charged in the case of Ashley Parlier, a pregnant 21-year-old who went missing from Battle Creek, Michigan in 2005. Haulman was named as a person of interest in that case by Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola when Haulman was charged in Pennsylvania earlier this year.
Parlier's sister, Nicole Campen, of Illinois, confirmed to The Daily Item on Monday that Haulman will be charged with her sister's murder.
"We got our indictment," Campen said. "I was told this was coming and I will be at his (Haulman's) trial and coming to Pennsylvania to attend Haulman's hearings. My family is thrilled the detectives from Michigan and Pennsylvania built such a strong case and they all worked diligently. This was 16 years in the making and I wish my parents could be alive to hear this news."
A press conference with full details is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and will broadcast live on the Calhoun County Facebook page, Pignataro said.
Haulman already faces murder charges for what former Bloomsburg state trooper and now Luzerne County Detective Shawn Williams said was Haulman’s involvement in the deaths of McClure resident Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018 and Bloomsburg resident, Erica Shultz, 26, late last year.
Haulman was charged in May by Williams with Phillips' murder as Haulman walked in for a hearing in the case of the death of Shultz.
Michigan authorities were present for Haulman’s hearing and at that time also said he was a "person of interest" in the murder of Parlier. In May, Zola said a "serial killer" had been removed from the streets with Haulman's arrest.
Williams interviewed Haulman about the murders and Haulman began to talk about Parlier, authorities said. Williams began investigating the case and discovered Parlier had been missing. Williams then met with Michigan authorities to discuss the case, police said.
"I am pleased that the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is able to bring homicide charges against Harold David Haulman III regarding their investigation," Williams said Monday. "I hope through our investigation and theirs, that the families of the victims can begin to heal during this difficult time. Unfortunately, these families have commonalities. My hope is that it brings them together."
Williams said Haulman beat Phillips with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, then disposed of the body in a Columbia County dumpster in 2018.
On Dec. 6, 2020, relatives reported Shultz missing to the Bloomsburg Police Department. During that investigation, law enforcement learned Shultz was in contact with Haulman when Williams interviewed Haulman’s wife, Anne Haulman.
Anne Haulman told police that her husband was also involved with Phillips, according to court documents. Anne Haulman told investigators Haulman and Phillips were seeing each other and that he became irate when she confronted him about the situation, police said.