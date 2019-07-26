WILLIAMSPORT — An inmate at the Allenwood low-security prison has been accused of possessing 21 strips of suboxone containing buprenorphine and two cell phone chargers.
The allegations are contained in an indictment returned Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court against Victor Valentin-Mantilla charging him with possessing contraband in prison.
The indictment contains no other information other than the items were found in a locker assigned to the inmate on May 23, 2017.
The prosecuting assistant U.S. attorney was not available Friday to explain why it took so long to charge Valentin-Mantilla.