ALLENWOOD — An Allenwood federal inmate will face additional time on top of his 25-year sentence after being sentenced to an additional year for conspiracy to commit murder after a 2019 assault on a prison guard, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Inmate William Henry Foster, 35, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for an assault of a federal officer inflicting bodily injury, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Foster’s sentence will run consecutively to his current 300-month federal sentence for conspiring to commit murder, the release said.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, on Sept. 16, 2019, at the United States Penitentiary, Allenwood, in White Deer, Foster aggressively confronted a Bureau of Prisons senior officer in Foster’s housing unit.
The officer ordered Foster to leave the unit, but Foster became increasingly upset and refused to leave, officials said. The officer then attempted to physically remove Foster from the unit, prompting Foster to punch the officer in the head and torso. Prison staff ultimately subdued Foster. The officer sustained abrasions on his left hand and neck and a head contusion.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.
— Francis Scarcella