DANVILLE — The Danville Business Alliance's ‘Summer Fling’ — the combination of the Spring Fling, Taste of the Nations and Heritage Festival events — has been postponed due to current state-wide restrictions and CDC guidelines. The original Spring Fling date of May 2 and the Taste of the Nations date of June 27 were postponed to the Heritage Festival date in July.
The current recommendations and guidelines would make it impossible to host the event as planned on July 18, 2020, officials said Friday.
All businesses, sponsors, crafters, food trucks and vendors who have already registered for the Summer Fling 2020 event will have a pre-reserved spot for Sept. 5, 2020, for the Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. If further arrangements are needed, contact the Danville Business Alliance for additional discussion or information.