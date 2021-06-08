MOUNT CARMEL — Isabella Ryan said just before graduating on Sunday that she felt “very, very accomplished” completing high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like I actually did it,” the Mount Carmel Area High School senior said.
“I’m just happy my family and I are healthy and here and this is finally happening,” added fellow senior Alyson Jefferson, standing next to Ryan just before the seniors processed onto the field at the school’s football stadium.
The Class of 2021 took the field on the hot and humid day — boys in red caps and gowns, girls in white — to take the next step in the lives and join the ranks of the school’s alumni.
One of those alumni, a 1990 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, was the guest speaker.
Katherine Menapace Katchen, an attorney working in Philadelphia, told the seniors her class motto — the Ralpho Waldo Emerson quote, “What lies behind us, and what lies before us, are tiny matters compared to what lies within us” — was relevant to them.
“You have to look in the mirror each day and live with your choices,” Katchen said, adding they should make wise choices and learn from their mistakes.
They should perform small acts of kindness, such as holding doors open for people. She said that because women in the workplace suffered a setback during the pandemic, “You have to right the ship.”
Katchen also tried to spark some hometown pride in the class of 84 seniors.
“What lies within us is a pride and a grit that comes from being a Coal Region kid,” she said.
“You can stay home in this small town and still change the world,” Katchen advised. “Never forget for a minute that being raised in this small town will get you far.”
She told them their grit, integrity and pride will help them in the future.
Valedictorian Lauren Shedleski, during her speech, told her fellow seniors the story of how her parents gave her a necklace before one of her basketball games in her sophomore year. The necklace read, “Enjoy the journey.”
She said that applies to life, as well.
“Life is not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Shedleski said.
She also quoted Emerson: “Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself.”