LEWISBURG — Nominations for Lewisburg High School graduates to be considered a distinguished alumni are open.
The award was initiated by the high school Student Council in 1992, at which time the alumni association assisted in the nomination and research process. The association has continued the tradition after the student council disbanded the project. The nominees are graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in one’s chosen profession, who have demonstrated unique or unusual service to humanity, or who have demonstrated significant leadership or service to their communities thereby reflecting great credit upon themselves and the Lewisburg school system.
To nominate a candidate for this award, please submit the graduate’s name, address, email address (if known), telephone number, year of graduation, and the reason they are qualified for this award with your name to: LAHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 38, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837 or to lhs.alumni@hotmail.com. Photos, newspaper articles and other support data are welcome.
Although the Alumni Association accepts nominations throughout the year, the deadline for considering the 2021 award applications is March 31.