LEWISBURG — Mayor Kendy Alvarez spoke to the Sunrise Rotary Club recently about her journey as an immigrant and path to election as Lewisburg’s mayor.
“Ms. Alvarez described the converging paths that brought her to the role of mayor and some of her visions for Lewisburg,” said Rotary Club Director Becky Perez.
Perez said the group was struck by Alvarez’s common areas of commitment shared by the Rotary.
“My talk was about my journey to becoming mayor of Lewisburg, immigrating here from Trinidad and Tobago at the age of five,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez said she grew up in Lewisburg. She graduated from Bucknell University and moved back to the area in 2013.
“I have always had an interest in community development as placemaking, and belonging,” said Alvarez. A placemaking approach focuses on the design, planning and management of public spaces in cooperation with residents of the community.
Alvarez said since returning to the area in 2013 she has been building upon that idea through a variety of organizations, including Rotary Club.
Alvarez discussed mutual beliefs and goals she shares with the group.
Those goals include “supporting youth interested in community leadership, collaboration with other organizations in the area and serving those in need around the globe,” said Perez.
According to Rotary International’s website, they are a global network of 1.4 million “neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”
There are more than 46,000 Rotary Clubs.
The Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club was chartered on Dec. 14, 2007. Currently, the organization has approximately 30 members.
The local chapter supports dozens of area human service projects, international events through Rotary International, and hosts inbound and outbound students.
Perez said the group has some near-term activities.
The organization recommitted to distributing inscribed dictionaries to third-graders in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
The Sunrise Rotary Club has been doing so for over 20 years, according to Perez.
She said they will be doing their semi-annual Road Clean-up on Route 45 this fall.
“Each month we take birthday food to Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Nursing Home and we honor an outstanding student at Sunbury Technical Institute with a small scholarship,” said Perez.
The local chapter recently selected Ralph Hibbs to be its new president.
The Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.