Lewisburg says goodbye to longtime mayor Judy Wagner and welcomes Kendy Alvarez as her successor in the new year.
In the latest installment of The Daily Item’s One on One, Wagner reflected on her 25 years in Borough Hall while Alvarez looked toward what she hopes to accomplish in her first term of office. The entire video interview is available at www.dailyitem.com.
Wagner began her time in office in 1996 as an appointee to borough council. She won her first election to the office of mayor in 2001 and finishes her final term this year. She listed the Elm Street Program, Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Bull Run Greenway project, establishing the Buffalo Valley Regional Police force among the things she’s been proud of having a hand in.
She said the borough is in better shape fiscally than when she first joined Borough Hall and credited Lewisburg’s staff for improvements not just with its money but also projects and planning.
It takes foresight and perseverance to successfully carry out the duties of mayor, she said.
“You cannot lose your focus and you cannot let any singular event bring you down,” Wagner said. “As I sit here after 25 years, I have no regrets.”
Since Lewisburg is a member of a regional police force, freeing up the mayor from serving as the primary lead of a police department, Alvarez said it allows more time for strategic planning.
“It really frees the mayor up to have a whole new set of goals and interests outside of that particular very necessary and also very time-consuming job. You can do things like strategic-planning and thinking about where you want our borough to be 5, 10 years down the line and what you envision for community and economic development,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez is a naturalized citizen of the U.S. She earned her citizenship in October 2017. She moved from the Caribbean island of Trinidad. She said there was, at times, a sense of isolation living in Central Pennsylvania. She also spoke of finding her place here.
“I felt like it was important for me to be involved in local politics because if I can feel like I have a sense of place somewhere then I can help other people to feel the same way,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez expanded on her sense of place and with Wagner and spoke about re-establishing a Town Gown Committee between the borough and Bucknell. For this and more, find the One on One interview at www.dailyitem.com.