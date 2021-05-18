Kendy Alvarez defeated David Heayn to earn the Democrat Party nomination in Lewisburg’s mayoral race.
Alvarez won by a margin of 238-157 in Tuesday’s primary election. It is her first attempt at seeking election to public office. Results are unofficial until Friday.
A combined 399 ballots were cast by Democrats in the mayoral race including four write-in votes.
There were no Republican challengers registered in the primary election. Union County’s election staff anticipates counting the 36 write-in votes submitted by GOP voters in the borough on Wednesday. A minimum 10 votes are needed to secure a write-in nomination.
The Republican write-in votes could determine if Alvarez is a dual-party nomination winner, or if Heayn might find himself on the ballot in November for the opposing party.
Reached late Tuesday, Alvarez was confident some of the Republican write-in votes would belong to her.
“I’m really excited about what comes next. Winning is just the start,” Alvarez said.
Heayn did receive 60 votes from voters in Lewisburg’s Ward 3 and will be on the November ballot to remain on borough council.