A Union County village remains a part of history in the Valley.
The reason is, in 1942, the government seized the small village of Alvira and demolished nearly every building to build the ordnance depot, according to atlasobscura.com.
About 150 farms were seized and families were forced to leave so the government could construct the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works, near Allenwood, according to published articles.
The government falsely told the landowners they eventually could return and would find the buildings how they left them, according to an article in West Branch Magazine.
The Union County Historical Society sells DVDs of "Surrender! The Sudden Death of Alvira, Pennsylvania," a documentary about Alvira and the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works during World War II. DVDs cost $25 plus $3 for shipping.
One woman, Betty Yoder, who was interviewed by The Daily Item in 2016, said she remembers her and her brother driving their cows from Alvira to a farm her family purchased in Limestoneville.
“We brought them across the bridge at Allenwood," Yoder said at the time. "The plank bottom made a noise. I used to dream about that bridge. It made a racket."
They continued through Watsontown with the cattle, walking behind them to their destination.
Yoder said she watched the documentary which was shown at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg and in Williamsport in 2014.
“The movie was packed,” Yoder said. “The title sounded kind of scary, but it really wasn’t scary,” she said. She has two articles passed on to her from their Alvira home — a rocking chair “that was always in our living room” and a photo of her grandmother, Bessie Pfleegor, of Milton, that hung on their wall, Yoder told the newspaper.
The Alvira-area later became home to the closed Allenwood Federal Prison Camp, a golf course and the Lycoming County landfill and recycling center. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is in charge of about 3,000 acres of land, designated as State Game Lands 252, according to the West Branch Magazine.
The Union County Historical Society has copies of the documentary for sale along with three maps showing where properties were, a spokeswoman there said.