MILTON — Mia Williams, who is caring for her 3-year-old grandson because her daughter is unable to at this time, said her experience with the Here. For Good. campaign has been “absolutely amazing.”
“I really didn’t have anything for him for Christmas,” she said, noting that she and her grandson are living together in Milton on a fixed income.
Fortunately, the annual holiday campaign enabled her to pick up some toys, including games and stuffed animals for her grandson to enjoy on Christmas morning. This was her first experience with the local campaign and everything went well, she said.
“It made me so happy,” she said, “and they are helping other people who are in my situation as well.”
But there is more to this story. Because she registered for the Here. For Good. program, a referral made its way over to the “Toys for Tots” program, which provided her grandson with a bike.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families.
The campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadel’s in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Crop. and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at: hereforgoodcampaign.org.