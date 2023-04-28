LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital's Ambassador Challenge is back for a second year after raising $153,000 in its inaugural campaign in 2022.
Featured community representatives will be promoting the Hospital’s mission and encouraging charitable giving as ambassadors for the Hospital. Dr. Michael Briskey, of Selinsgrove; Chad Evans of Paxinos; and Sabra Karr of Lewisburg are ambassadors of this event campaign that is in its second year of existence.
For the 2023 campaign, the Hospital’s ambassadors will work to give voice to the Hospital’s impact on the Central Susquehanna Valley throughout May.
Each ambassador has been challenged to raise $10,000 toward the overall program goal all while sharing the good news of programs and services the Hospital provides. The goal of the Ambassador Challenge, through all activities, is to raise $100,000 to support the Evangelical Care Fund, the cornerstone of charitable support.
The Evangelical Care Fund provides a foundation of financial support for Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the Hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and more.
The community is invited to support the challenge by:
Donating to one of the ambassadors as they participate in a friendly competition to raise the most funds.
Participating in an online auction featuring a range of items from local businesses and more. Some key items up for bid include a getaway to Sedona, Arizona; Isabella’s Italian dinner prepared in your home; Chef’s eight course dinner and wine pairing for eight at DiSalvo’s Restaurant; Penn State Men’s Ice Hockey tickets; Rusty Rail Brewing Co. dinner for two and stay in their luxury suites, and more. (Bidding open from April 22-May 26)
To participate, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Ambassador until the end of May. The Ambassador of the Year, winners of the auction items, and the final fundraising results will be announced in June.
This year’s Ambassador Challenge is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Griffith Development, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, and Weis Markets, as well as many other businesses and organizations who are recognized on the Ambassador website.