WILLIAMSPORT — The father of a female inmate who took her own life in the Northumberland County Jail in 2022 re-filed an amended lawsuit against the county and jail officials.
Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann last month dismissed the lawsuit for failure to state a claim, noting the lack of proper staff is not a violation of constitutional rights and state laws. Timothy McAndrew, of Paxinos, the father of Meghan McAndrew, filed the lawsuit.
Meghan McAndrew, 41, was found unresponsive in her cell on the morning of Feb. 11 and later pronounced dead at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.
McAndrew, citing inadequate staffing of the facility, named the county, former Warden Bruce Kovach, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, former correctional officer James Hoskin and any correctional officers involved in the incident.
According to court documents, Meghan McAndrew was taken into custody on a bench warrant and taken to the county jail on Feb. 6. McAndrew was “a known drug user and had a history of convictions for drug-related offenses in Northumberland County, including pending drug charges at the time of her death.”
During the intake process, McAndrew should have been screened for physical and psychological problems to determine whether she posed a suicide risk. Personnel at the jail “were required to keep Ms. McAndrew safe and free from physical injury, harm or death” and screen and evaluate her on an ongoing basis during the five days she was there, according to court documents.