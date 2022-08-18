SUNBURY — The American Heart Association is inviting community organizations working to address health disparities in Sunbury to apply for a funding opportunity of up to $2,500, according to a press release.
The funding is being made available for innovative projects that address social determinants of health and are tied to health outcomes in underserved populations. The projects are encouraged, but not limited to focusing on improving nutrition security, ending e-cigarette and tobacco use and controlling blood pressure, the release said.
“One-third of adults in Northumberland County have hypertension, nearly 24 percent are smokers and thousands don’t have access to healthy foods,” Nicholas Ide, community impact director for the American Heart Association in Sunbury, said.
“We’re committed to advancing health equity and helping local organizations find sustainable solutions to these problems is one way to ensure everyone in the community has the opportunity to live longer, healthier lives.”
Awards may be used for new initiatives that are unique and innovative, or for the expansion or continuation of already successful projects or initiatives that serve communities within the 17801 and 17788 zip codes. Applicants must have 501(c)(3) status or plan to partner with a 501(c)(3) organization. Applications for funding will be reviewed and funding awarded by a staff committee at the American Heart Association.
More information about the funding criteria and application are available online at heart.org/affiliates/Pennsylvania/harrisburg/sunbury-community-impact-grant or by contacting Nicholas Ide at nicholas.ide@heart.org.
— Francis Scarcella