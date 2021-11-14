NORTHUMBERLAND — The American Legion Post 44 of Northumberland observed Veterans Day Sunday afternoon at the Riverview Cemetery along Seventh Street in Northumberland.
Legion and Auxillary members and community residents gathered for the ceremony and the names of veterans who passed in the last year were read aloud. The annual ceremony includes the firing squad and the playing of taps.
“It’s a reminder of the veterans who served our great nation and those who passed,” said First Vice Commander John Hoffman. “We honor them.”
Past Commander Dick Simpson said it’s an honor to be able to recognize veterans.
“It’s important to remember them,” said Simpson. “There were members here of families who had people pass in the last year. That’s important to let them know that we remember them.”
Todd Billman, of Sunbury, a leader of the Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Pack 3331, said the Legion invited members out to help with the flag removal after the service.
“These people served, some gave their lives,” said Billman. “It’s a great way to honor people who served.”
Thirteen members of the public attended the ceremony. Sixteen members of the American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion participated in the event.
Hoffman, Jane Gehrs, president of the Auxillary, Alan Hackenburg, John Deppen, past commander Paul Ruane and Sharon Fleming read from the prepared ceremony in the Legion handbook. Marlin Neidig, Rich Shaffer, Mack Fleming, Alvin Berie and Ed Seal participated in the firing squad and Dick Hare played taps.
The names of deceased members who died since the last Veterans Day are Scott Clark, Lewis Dewart, Keith Edinger, Jack Fasold, Robert Frye, Harold Moyer, Roy Sulouff, Mark Turner and Davy Wadeck.