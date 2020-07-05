NORTHUMBERLAND — Despite temperatures of 90 degrees, a crowd of about 75 wore masks and took part in the American Legion Post 44 flag retirement ceremony on Saturday.
Most of the group wore masks and stood in the shade under trees near the American Legion Post 44, on Route 11, and watched old American Flags be burned in a retirement ceremony.
"We expected to have a nice crowd here today," District Commander Richard Simpson said. "This is a special day."
The event also included Shikellamy High School senior Luxi Walz who read the Gettysburg Address, in honor of her grandfather.
"This is very special to me," she said. "My grandfather used to read this, and now I get to do it in his honor."
As the ceremony continued several Boy Scouts delivered old American Flags to State Americanism Chairman Sean Deiter, 31, of Northumberland, who lit the flags on fire.
"This is an honor to retire the American Flag," he said. "We all need to remember what the flag means and the people who died for it."
American Legion Post 44 Commander John Hoffman said he was thrilled with the turnout and the perfect day.
"We couldn't get better weather," he said. "This was a great day and we were happy to see so many people come out."
Special guest speaker John Bowers also told the story of U.S. Army Private Horace Middleton of Northumberland. The 20-year-old was killed during World War II and was just accounted for last October.