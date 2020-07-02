Dangers lurk everywhere during the Fourth of July holiday — from the pool to the grill to the late-night fireworks and, yes, even COVID-19.
In advance of what is a three-day weekend for a lot of Americans, the American Red Cross has offered safety tips for a variety of holiday activities.
“If your community is reopening, it’s important to know which safety measures to take as you venture out in public,” said Lisa Landis, communications director for the American Red Cross’ Greater Pennsylvania Region.
Precautions against COVID-19 mirror CDC, state and local guidelines: Continued social distancing, wearing masks, limiting large gatherings and cleaning surfaces.
While many public fireworks shows are canceled this summer to eliminate large crowds, individuals using fireworks at home should take extra precautions, including:
Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
Light only one firework at a time.
Never attempt to relight “a dud.”
The Red Cross reports that at least 10,000 home fires are started each year because of grilling. To avoid tragedy, always supervise a grill in use and don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Grill-masters should use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.
Red Cross officials also remind those to be “water smart” and know how to help other people if necessary. If you opt to take your family to the water over the holiday, make sure the area is designated for swimming and has lifeguards on duty. 4Designate a water watcher whose sole responsibility is to supervise people during any in-water activity until the next person takes over.