Older adults who want to volunteer their time will have new opportunities in Northumberland County.
The AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which pairs thousands of Americans aged 55 and older with organizations making change in communities across the country, is expanding into Northumberland County. Steve Motyka, vice president of the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance (SCRA), said his organization approached AmeriCorps with the request to come into the county.
“Volunteer groups like the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance really struggle with volunteers,” said Motyka. “Any avenue that can lead people our way is greatly appreciated.”
This RSVP Chapter has been serving Clinton, Lycoming, Union and Snyder counties since 2021 when Diakon Child, Family, and Community Ministries was awarded the grant to sponsor and administer the program for these four counties. Diakon Community Services works closely with nonprofits that provide many of the services for which RSVP will recruit volunteers.
“In addition to helping SCRA, these volunteer opportunities will help all nonprofits in Northumberland County,” said Motyka. “They will have access to all these volunteers, too.”
SCRA plants trees and pollination gardens. Retired people who have backgrounds in administrative work can help with organization. The group does educational outreach and full-day programming for dozens of students, including two educational days planned for April and May where students will plant vegetation around a rain garden in Kulpmont, said Motyka.
“I really wanted to get senior volunteers for those days,” he said. “Anyone interested can help our group. We’re really busy.”
According to AmeriCorps, RSVP connects and mobilizes volunteers and resources to effectively promote volunteer work that is rewarding and beneficial. Senior volunteers who serve in the RSVP program choose how, where, and when they want to serve, with commitments ranging from a few hours to 40 hours per week. They can find an opportunity with any of the thousands of organizations AmeriCorps works with that see service as a solution to local, regional, and national challenges. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers report better health and longevity having served their community.
The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program provides grants to organizations with a dual purpose: to engage Americans 55 years and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs, and to provide a high-quality experience for the volunteers. RSVP is one of the agency’s most flexible grant programs. Organizations determine where the need is greatest and how volunteers can respond to the need as long as it falls within one of AmeriCorps’ six focus areas:disaster services, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, education, healthy futures, and veterans and military members, according to AmeriCorps.
RSVP is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and Daikon Services. At least 30 percent of funding must come from local sources. Administratively RSVP is a federal program with coordination through a state CNCS office located in Philadelphia.
Jenelle Longacre, the program coordinator for RSVP in Clinton, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties, said it was approved on Dec. 29 to expand the program to include Northumberland County.
“AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer benefits can include supplemental health insurance,” said Longacre. “In addition, they may also receive supplemental liability and accident insurance while in service. Improved health and well-being of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers have reported feeling happier and healthier while making a difference in their communities. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers bring unique skills and experiences to help communities thrive as they utilize known skills and develop new ones. Since expanding into Northumberland County, we hope to provide volunteer assistance to Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance as they coordinate revitalizing efforts to the Shamokin Creek Watershed.”