A new census question, proposed by the Trump administration and blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, would have injected a politically charged element into the nation's once-per-decade population count that could have dissuaded people from participating, analysts said.
The U.S. Supreme Court last Thursday blocked the government from adding the citizenship question — asking respondents if they are citizens of the United States — to the nation's 2020 survey.
Opponents of the citizenship question say there’s no time to revisit the issue before the scheduled starting date to print census forms.
But President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter after the decision that he’s asked lawyers if they can “delay the Census, no matter how long” until the “United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision” on the issue. Under federal law, the census must begin on April 1, 2020. A former director of the Census Bureau said he believed Congress would have to change the law for the count to be delayed.
What will happen next is unclear. The Census Bureau said in a brief statement only that the decision is “currently being reviewed.” But The American Civil Liberties Union’s Dale Ho, who argued against the citizenship question’s addition at the Supreme Court said “there really, really is not time” for the administration to revisit adding the question.
"We are thrilled that the Supreme Court ruled in our favor against the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 census," said ACLU-PA executive director Reggie Shuford.
The purpose of the census, he said, is clear — to provide an accurate count of how many people live in the U.S. without exception.
"It is estimated," Shuford said, "that 6.5 million people would have opted out of completing the census due to fear of retaliation based on their immigration status or the status of their loved ones," Shuford said. "This inaccurate count would have misinformed important decisions on political representation and how federal funds are spent on services across our communities. By not adding the citizenship question, we have avoided potentially devastating effects that might have threatened our democracy."
The issue of whether to add the citizenship question to the census is a politically charged one, noted Jennifer Van Hook, a Penn State University professor of sociology and demography (the study of statistics, as it relates to human population).
"There have been some focus group studies," she explained, "where people have been interviewed as to whether they are they going to participate in the census, what concerns they have, or what would make it more or less likely they would participate. Among the Hispanic focus groups containing large numbers of immigrants, the citizenship question came up a lot in those discussions. The concern was not only fear for themselves — that the government is closing in on them and they are coming around to deport us. It was the fear not just for themselves, but other members of their families. The concern goes more to not just undocumented immigrants, but people who know them and are family members of those people."
One thing that people don't understand, Van Hook said, is that if you look at Hispanics as a whole, about one in 10 is undocumented. But one in four are related to someone who is undocumented.
During arguments in the case at the Supreme Court in April, it seemed as though the Trump administration would win because Chief Justice John Roberts and other conservatives appointed by Republican presidents did not appear to see anything wrong with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ decision to add the question. Ultimately, however, Roberts joined the court’s four more liberal members in saying the administration’s current justification for the question “seems to have been contrived.”
The Trump administration had said the question was being added to aid in the enforcement of the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voters’ access to the ballot box. But the Justice Department had never previously sought a citizenship question in the 54-year history of the landmark voting rights law.
"Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the secretary gave for his decision,” Roberts wrote.
"It's pretty clear, when you look into the documents that the ACLU turned up," Van Hook explained, "that the real reason for putting this question on the census was not to support the Voting Rights Act. The real reason is because they are interested in using citizenship data in order to do redistricting based solely on U.S. citizens and not include non-citizens in those counts. The idea is to change the way redistricting is done and so it becomes a new form or piece of data to be used for gerrymandering."
The documents that ACLU unearthed, Van Hook said, "have very clearly stated that this strategy of gerrymandering based on who is a citizen rather than everybody would help shift political power away from Hispanics and towards whites.
“Justice Clarence Thomas said in dissent that “the court’s erroneous decision...unjustifiably interferes with the 2020 census.” Trump’s two appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, joined Thomas’ opinion. Justice Samuel Alito wrote separately in partial dissent.
The decision came on the last day the court was issuing opinions before a summer break. Also on Thursday, the court issued a decision in a second politically charged case, dealing a huge blow to efforts to combat the drawing of electoral districts for partisan gain.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.