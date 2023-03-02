LEWISBURG — The animal control officer for Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township is urging elected officials to adopt an ordinance banning leg hold traps in their respective municipalities.
Wayne Hoover said he is pushing for the revisions after two cats were injured in February by double-spring steel jaw traps in downtown Lewisburg placed by someone with a wildlife pest control license obtained through the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The individual claimed to be attempting to capture nuisance animals and accidentally snagged the cats.
"Just because you can doesn't mean you should," said Hoover. "It's that simple. That (the incident on Feb. 18) is the perfect reason not to use a leg hold trap in a residential area. You just shouldn’t do it. I couldn’t believe it happened."
While a person can have a license for wildlife pest control, Hoover said the Game Commission trapping laws prohibit people from using the traps within 150 yards of any occupied building or home. It's the same hunting laws that apply to guns, said Hoover.
The fire department was dispatched around 5 p.m. Feb. 18. When they found the cats in the trap, they called for Hoover. He said one animal was a collared cat while the other was likely a stray. Both cats had minor leg injuries, he said.
"They were very scared," said Hoover.
The collared cat returned to its owner. The owner received a written warning for having a cat running at large, said Hoover.
Hoover said he turned over his information to the state Game Commission for review. He doesn't know if charges could be pending, but he knows he doesn't have anything in the borough or township ordinances to enforce.
"That's why I made the phone calls to the borough and township," he said. "There was nothing I could charge him with. I understand they will be discussing adding some sort of clause to the ordinances. I want something in there about it. I feel very confident that they will adopt something to keep it from happening again or make it enforceable if it happens again. Hopefully, it doesn't happen again."
Hoover said he never uses leg hold traps. He only uses traps where the animals are caught alive and uninjured.
Lewisburg resident Gabrielle Taylor, who is involved with the Scratching Post Cat Cafe in downtown Lewisburg, reached out to the borough, Hoover and the Game Commission when she heard about the incident.
"They may want to consider an ordinance to use those traps under any circumstances," said Taylor.
Taylor said this incident comes only days after East Buffalo Township announced they wanted Hoover to enforce the township ordinance that prohibits the feeding of stray cats. The township officials said they would be working with Cherished Cats, a 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming in the Susquehanna Valley
"Let's help Cherished Cats do what they do," said Taylor. "Let's help trap, neuter and release. It's a big effort."
Lewisburg Borough President Debra Sulai said the matter will be discussed at by the Administrative and Public Safety Committee. Once it comes before borough council, the next step would likely be to direct the solicitor to prepare an ordinance for the council members to consider and vote on, she said.
East Buffalo Township's next public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 13. Lewisburg's next public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 21.