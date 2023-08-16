MIDDLEBURG — Animal cruelty charges have been filed against the owner of four undernourished cows found in McClure following the death of two of the animals.
State police trooper Taylor Rupert was called on June 10 to check on four cows kept at a property in McClure and found the four animals to be "very underweight" and held in barns where they had no access to food, water or the outdoors, court records said.
Bailey G. Sweigart, 19, of Granville, arrived at the property and told the trooper he was the owner of the four cows, court records said.
Emergency veterinarian Michaela Naugle recommended one of the animals be euthanized "due to poor prognosis," according to the trooper, and a second severely emaciated cow died two days later after being taken to the Danville SPCA.
Two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals and four counts of neglect of animals were filed against Sweigart at District Judge Bo Trawitiz's Middleburg court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
— MARCIA MOORE