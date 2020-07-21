DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will hold specials this Friday through Sunday for cats and kittens adoptions.
Kittens will be two for the price of one or two for $125. There are numerous kittens to choose from in all colors. Adult cats will be half price or $30. There are adult cats in a variety of colors and they are very friendly. They all will be spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, ears cleaned, flea and tick protected and microchipped for identification.
Appointments can be made from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily by calling 570-275-0340.
— THE DAILY ITEM