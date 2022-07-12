DANVILLE — Canines and kittens offered much-needed stress relief to employees at Geisinger Medical Center on Tuesday.
The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA brought two dogs and four cats to the pavilion near the women's health entrance to help reduce stress on staff and to provide socialization for the animals as they look for forever homes. The event is part of an initiative to recognize staff member’s efforts over the past two years during the pandemic and to help community organizations.
"It's a win-win," said Kristen Szwast, site director for the Danville Center. "I've heard nurses coming down, saying they were looking forward to this all morning as a chance to get away from the stress of work and say hi to a fluffy friend. There's nothing like a dog kissing you on the face or a furry kitty purring right next to you to make the stress go away."
Szwast said they wanted to thank Geisinger for all they do for the community and give doctors, nurses and staff a chance to decompress. They also wanted to give the shelter animals some much-needed exposure and a break from the shelter.
"We're hoping while we're doing both of those things that we can steal some hearts and get some homes," she said.
Szwast said Tuesday was the Danville SPCA's first event with Geisinger. They have done other events with other organizations, and they plan to do more.
James Gould, the operations manager for one of the in-patient units at Geisinger, said the event started from a nursing recruitment and retention work group. They were trying to find ways to help the staff and find ways to de-stress.
"We've brought therapy dogs in for the patients," said Gould. "In between the patients, we meet a pet ourselves, and you see the stress just melt off for a few minutes."
While this is the first time Danville SPCA has brought their animals to Geisinger, other organizations have visited and are scheduled to visit over the next few months, said Gould.
"Animals are looking to you for love and give you unconditional love," said Gould. "Being able to de-stress and seeing how much they are enjoying your presence, you see them wag their tails, the cats sink into your arms and fall asleep. That connection really allows employees to go back in with renewed energy."
Cathy Miller, director of clinical research, and clinical research coordinators Kenda Danowsky and Angie Francis, said they came out to hang out with the animals.
"I have just a grand-dog that I only see occasionally," said Danowsky. "Coming out and seeing these guys is great."
"I feel like animals make you happier," said Francis.
Miller said she has two rescue dogs and two cats.
"I'm a big animal lover," she said. "I love that Geisinger is helping to promote adoptions. Anything I can get away from my desk and visit with a cat and dog, I'm all for it."
They all agreed that it's been difficult to manage mental health in the last two-plus year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We worked really long hours during COVID," said Miller. "I think we're finally starting to get back to normal and get a better work-life balance. I think events like this are very helpful in promoting that."
Amanda Schoppy, administrative secretary, said it was "awesome" to get away from the desk.
"Who doesn't love cuddling kittens?" said Amanda.