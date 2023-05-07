SHAMOKIN DAM — Connie McCollum didn’t know what she was going to do when her husband was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor.
“I live in an elevated home and there are 19 steps to the first floor,” said McCollum. “I didn’t know how I was going to care for him when he was released from the hospital.”
Because her husband, Mike, wasn’t expected to live more than 12 to 18 months, McCollum said she was thankful he qualified for end-of-life hospice care.
“I thank God everyday that I had hospice,” she said. “It was an amazing experience.”
When Mike did come home, it was in an ambulance and on a gurney with caregivers who took him directly upstairs to a waiting hospital bed. In the coming months, an entire care team surrounded the family.
“Every one of the volunteers and the nurses were so encouraging and kind,” said McCollum. “They made his last six weeks the best they could possibly be, and they were invaluable.
“They gave us exactly what we needed whether it be encouragement or hugs.”
Mike died in October, but McCollum is still in touch with the team of volunteers who helped her through that difficult time.
“Many tears have been shed together, but they’ve been tears of comfort,” said McCollum. “I don’t know what I would have done without them. They’ve been invaluable and I thank God every day for everyone who came to help us.”
McCollum joined more than three dozen other individuals Sunday who came out for the first Remembrance Walk hosted by Hospice of Evangelical.
The event, held at Shikellamy State Park, was designed to remember the life and legacy of loved ones. Participants were able to drop in any time during the afternoon to walk the park, and enjoy light refreshments. Resources and staff from Hospice were on hand to meet, talk, and share in memories of those who passed.
Kathy Paul, director of Hospice of Evangelical, said they used to offer a formal remembrance service in a church, but this year they wanted to do something different.
The idea to have an outdoor walk in nature, said Paul, was appealing because nearly everyone who’s lost a loved one has already been through a funeral or somber service of some kind. Instead, offering people a chance to meander down the mile-long pathway and reflect offers everyone the chance to direct their energy they way they see fit.
According to Paul, Hospice of Evangelical serves between 300-350 families each year in the Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, southern Lycoming and a portion of Juniata counties.
Hospice is a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness.
With more than 75 years of combined experience, Hospice of Evangelical nurses are solely dedicated to the specialty of end-of-life care. Nurses are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer questions, discuss concerns, visit, and provide support.
Patrick DeCosmo is one of those nurses. He has been with Hospice of Evangelical since July and said he considers hospice care just as important as care received during every phase of a person’s lifetime.
“Hospice patients are still living, breathing people,” said DeCosmo. “We work to promote comfort, dignity and quality of life for patients.”
What makes Hospice so great, he said, is that it brings together an entire team of caregivers, including nurses, aides, a chaplain, social workers and others who work in end-of-life care.
“If we weren’t there, these people wouldn’t have the care and guidance necessary,” he said. “We also work with their families and loved ones during this period of transition.”
Hospice of Evangelical support extends beyond the death of the patient. Hospice families continue to receive care and bereavement support for more than a year, often becoming long standing friends.
In addition to the walk, participants were invited to paint and decorate rocks that will be sealed and taken back and placed around the Hospice office.