MIFFLINBURG — The annual Pedals Out Polio bicycle rides will be held on June 17 in Mifflinburg.
The three rides, sponsored by Rotary District 7060 which includes Central PA and parts of West Virginia and Maryland, can be enjoyed by all biking ability levels.
For more advanced riders there is the Jack’s Mountain 50, which covers a beautiful road course on the back roads between Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. It covers 47.7 miles and has 3,137 feet of climb with a maximum grade of 14.4 percent. For a more relaxed ride there is a country road ride, mostly along scenic Penns Creek. This ride is 22 miles and only has 550 feet of climbing.
Both of the above rides are supported with a sag wagon so if you break-down or get tired you can ride in the vehicle for the duration or get taken back to the parking area.
The third ride is a self-guided family friendly ride on the scenic Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. This is a 9-mile gravel trail between Mifflinburg and Lewisburg with brew pubs at each end and restaurants and ice cream shops in the middle. Ride as far as you want and at your own pace.
The suggested minimum donation per rider is $25 for adults and $5 for children under age 12. All donations are tax deductible and should be payable to “The Rotary Foundation” and will be designated to Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication Campaign. Any donation of $1,000 or more will receive special recognition from the Rotary Foundation.
Day of registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. at the gazebo in Mifflinburg Community Park, 211 N. 5th Street, Mifflinburg. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Both traditional and e-assist bikes are welcome.
The first 100 riders that sign-in the day of the event will get a coupon good for 10 percent off at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Restaurant located two blocks from the start and finish of the event.
If you are not a bicycle rider you can still participate as a “virtual rider” by making a donation to Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication campaign at: https://raise.rotary.org/District7360PedalsOutPolio/fundraiser2.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER