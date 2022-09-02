LEWISBURG — The Linn Conservancy is partnering with Perennial Gardens Native Nursery in New Bloomfield, a regular at the Lewisburg Farmers Market, for its annual native plant sale.
Patrons can also order edible plants, trees and bushes.
Perennial Gardens will deliver plants to the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, where customers can pick orders up from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Perennial Gardens Native Nursery said they will be donating a portion of their proceeds to The Linn Conservancy.
To preorder plants, visit www.perennialgardens.name.