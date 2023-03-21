SUNBURY — Danielle Bronowicz, one of the organizers of the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project, is preparing for the group's 11th Annual Cleanup Day on Sunday, April 23, an event that has grown in interest through the years.
"Last year was a huge success," Bronowicz said on Tuesday. "This year, we're hoping for the same, but also trying to become more than just a one day event. We have connected with a group that will do a cleanup along Route 405 near May's Drive In."
Bronowicz hopes that her group will inspire local groups, churches and sports organizations along the river to hold clean up events.
"Last summer, we did a presentation with the Degenstein Summer Program about the importance of not littering and protecting our waterways," she said. "We want to encourage other groups to participate in small community cleanups as well.
"Those interested in their own cleanup events can register in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and get supplies through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation."
— RICK DANDES